Fri, Sept 19, 2025
Ludhiana: Toddler goes missing in Machhiwara

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Sept 19, 2025 03:12 am IST

The child has been identified as Laksh Kumar, son of Vikas Sahni, a migrant worker residing with his family near the canal

Panic gripped the area near Sirhind Canal in Machhiwara on Wednesday afternoon after a two-and-a-half-year-old son of a migrant labourer mysteriously went missing. The child has been identified as Laksh Kumar, son of Vikas Sahni, a migrant worker residing with his family near the canal.

Laksh Kumar (HT Photo)
According to family members, Laksh accompanied his grandmother Anita Devi to a shop near their house to buy some items around 12:30 pm. Anita Devi later left for work and sent Laksh home with other children. However, the toddler never reached home.

When the child could not be found despite frantic searches by the family, they alerted the Machhiwara police. SHO Harwinder Singh rushed to the spot, inspected the family’s house and shop and initiated investigations.

Police teams have begun examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in the vicinity to trace the boy’s movements. As of late evening, there was no clue about the child’s whereabouts.

