Ludhiana: Two men found dead in Nandpura, cops suspect drug overdose

Two men were found dead in Nandpura area early on Thursday, with police suspecting a possible drug overdose as the cause. Officers from Tibba police station reached the spot and sent the bodies to civil hospital for post-mortem examination. (HT Photo)

The bodies were discovered at the same location along Tibba Road — one lying outside a house and the other inside, police said.

Police said the bodies were recovered after residents alerted authorities.

Officers from Tibba police station reached the spot and sent the bodies to civil hospital for post-mortem examination, they added.

According to police, both men were known to visit the residence regularly where they were found dead. “A CCTV footage from the area reportedly shows a man dragging one of the bodies outside the house,” said a police officer.

Later, the police officer clarified that the resident of the house attempted to shift the individual after discovering that he was unresponsive.

ASI Rajinder Singh of Subhash Nagar police post said, “While a drug overdose cannot be ruled out at this stage, we have recorded the statements of the families.”

“The post-mortem report will confirm the exact cause of death,” the ASI added.

Family members of both the victims have said they had been suffering from serious illness. Police have registered a case and a probe is on. According to police, one of the victim is a local resident while the identity of the other man is yet to be confirmed.