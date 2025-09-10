Ludhiana: Unidentified body found in bushes, foul play suspected

A decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in bushes near Green City, Dhandra Road on Tuesday. The state of the body and the suspicious circumstances have prompted police to treat the case as a suspected murder. The police made announcements in the surrounding areas for the identification of the deceased. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the body, estimated to be that of a man aged between 35 and 40, was in an advanced state of decomposition. His face was disfigured beyond recognition, his scalp completely bald, and his body infested with insects, indicating that the body had been lying there for several days. The deceased was wearing a black T-shirt at the time of discovery.

Local residents alerted the authorities after being disturbed by a strong foul odour emanating from the bushes. Upon investigation, the team from Basant Park police post found no visible identification or belongings that could immediately reveal the victim’s identity.

ASI Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the matter, said, “Given the condition of the body and absence of any identification, we are treating this case as suspicious. There are indications that the body was deliberately concealed here. We are thoroughly examining CCTV footage from the area to trace the movements leading up to the discovery of the body.”

The body has been sent to civil hospital for the postmortem. The cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy. The police made announcements in the surrounding areas for the identification of the deceased.

“Initial findings suggest that the body shows no signs of natural causes. The state of decomposition and the way the body was left raises strong suspicions of foul play,” the ASI added.