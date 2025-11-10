Ludhiana: Unidentified man opens fire at Koom Kalan house, 1 injured

Panic gripped the area along Lakhowal-Gaddowal road in Koom Kalan on Friday night after an unidentified man opened fire outside a house, leaving a man slightly injured. The incident took place around 8 pm. The assailants left a threatening note referencing a “Kaushal Chaudhary Group” and a demand of ₹ 5 crore. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the attacker arrived in a car, hurled abuses outside the house and then fired over 10 rounds toward the main gate using a pistol. One of the bullets struck Jobanpreet Singh, son of Satwant Singh, who was walking in the courtyard at the time. The boy sustained a minor injury in his leg and was taken to the Koom Kalan hospital, where he received first aid and was later discharged.

After being alerted, assistant commissioner of police (Sahnewal) Inderjit Singh and station house officer Karamjit Singh, along with a police team, reached the spot and collected shells from the scene. Bullet marks were clearly visible on the main gate of the house.

Police officials said CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to identify the attacker. “A case under attempt to murder sections has been registered against the unidentified accused. The investigation is ongoing. The shooter will be arrested soon,” said ACP Inderjit Singh.

According to officials, Satwant Singh works as a manager at a cold storage facility. No personal enmity or dispute has come to light.

A similar incident had taken place on October 19 in Begoana village when motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire outside the home of a retired army man, who is into real-estate business, in the wee hours. The assailants showered at least 15 bullets targeting the balcony. The bullets shattered the balcony glass and some bullets hit the walls.

The assailants left a threatening note referencing a “Kaushal Chaudhary Group” and a demand of ₹5 crore. After the incident, the police had brought gangster Kaushal Chaudhary on a production warrant for interrogation.