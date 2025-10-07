Ludhiana: Unseasonal rain slows paddy arrival in mandis

The unseasonal rainfall has hit paddy arrivals at grain markets across Ludhiana, leaving both farmers and traders to cope with the wet conditions. According to official data, paddy arrivals in the district on Monday stood at 7,200 metric tonnes, a sharp 24% decline from 9,500 metric tonnes recorded on Sunday. A worker covering paddy with a plastic sheet amid rain at the Gill Road grain market in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Officials attribute this drop to the untimely showers, which have delayed harvesting of standing crops in the fields. Gurdeep Singh, chief agricultural officer, explained that the rain has disrupted harvesting for two to three days. “For better quality paddy, the crops need to be completely dry. Continuous rainfall has made it difficult to maintain this condition amid humidity, affecting the yield and arrival, he said.

Mandis remain in filthy conditions

The situation is further compounded by poor conditions in the mandis. Despite the peak procurement season, grain markets in Ludhiana continue to struggle with unhygienic conditions and a lack of basic amenities, making it difficult for farmers to store and sell their produce safely.

Harjeet Singh, a local farmer from Bahadur Ke at Dana Mandi near Jalandhar bypass, said, “The platforms where we keep our crops are littered with garbage, and the unhygienic conditions have led to a serious rodent problem. It has become increasingly difficult to protect our produce under these circumstances. Every procurement season, we face the same issues, and yet little seems to change. Even this year, we had no choice but to clean the area ourselves, spending our own money, just to ensure our crops do not get damaged.”

He further pointed out that this is not a new issue. Last season also, we staged protests outside the District Market Committee office over poor arrangements, but little improvement has been observed this year.

Tejinder Singh, another farmer, added, “The mandi is severely lacking in basic facilities, including a reliable water supply and functional washrooms. Many of us bring female family members or helpers along during the procurement season, and the absence of these essential facilities makes an already challenging situation even more difficult. It is not just inconvenient but it affects our ability to work efficiently and maintain hygiene while handling our crops.”

Additionally, the recent downpour has worsened matters by filling procurement yards with mud and slush. We are forced to keep our crops in sheds to protect them from the rain, but the areas used for drying the paddy covered in mud and filth, making it extremely difficult to properly dry the rain soaked produce. While the administration has urged farmers to bring dry crops to the mandis, the high humidity and wet conditions continue to pose challenges, affecting the quality of the produce and increasing the risk of spoilage, he added.

Responding to these concerns, district mandi officer Gurmatpal Gill said, “The mandi board is responsible for ensuring cleanliness ahead of the procurement season. However, we currently do not have any contractor to manage organic waste in the mandis, a problem that has persisted across Punjab for the past two to three years. This makes it extremely challenging to maintain hygiene standards.”

Gill also noted that proposals to repair damaged pillars, adding to the rodent issues at mandis have been sent to the head office. “Once the necessary approvals are received, repair work will be carried out,” he added.