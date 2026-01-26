Ludhiana: VB arrests cop over graft charge in Khanna

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing drive against the corruption in the state, has apprehended head constable Ramesh Kumar, posted at CIA Khanna, red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹5.2 lakh, while incharge inspector Narpinderpal Singh, CIA staff of Khanna police, is on the run. Head constable Ramesh Kumar in custody on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Disclosing this on Sunday, an official spokesperson of the state VB said the above-mentioned accused has been arrested based on a complaint lodged by a resident of Master Colony in Khanna, Ludhiana district.

He said that the complainant is engaged in the business of property dealing and complained that accused head constable Ramesh Kumar met him and alleged that the complainant was involved in gambling activities. The accused told the complainant that Narpinderpal Singh, CIA incharge Khanna, had called him. The complainant stated that he was not involved in any such work, he was forced to contact the CIA in-charge.

The spokesperson added that the complainant went to the office and met CIA in-charge Narpinderpal Singh, who accused the complainant of engaging in betting and illegal lottery activities and demanded ₹5 lakh through head constable Ramesh Kumar. He also threatened to arrest the complainant after registering a false case against him.

Furthermore, spokesperson said that the complainant, under compulsion, arranged ₹2.2 lakh and attempted to give it to Ramesh Kumar at the house of his acquaintance Dinesh Kumar at Khanna, but the money was returned with the statement that the entire amount of ₹5 lakh was required.

Thereafter, during a conversation with head constable Ramesh Kumar, the bribe amount was increased from ₹5 lakh to ₹5.2 lakh. The complainant did not want to pay the bribe, due to which he contacted the Vigilance Bureau unit, Hoshiarpur. Subsequently, a case was registered against Narpinderpal Singh, CIA Khanna in-charge and head constable Ramesh Kumar.

After a preliminary enquiry on his complaint, the VB team laid a trap during which the accused was arrested red-handed while accepting bribe money of ₹5.2 lakh from the complainant in presence of two official witnesses.

The Vigilance Bureau has formed various teams and is conducting raids at the residence and other locations of Narpinderpal Singh, in-charge CIA Khanna, to arrest him soon.

In this regard, a case under prevention of corruption act has been registered against the accused at VB police station Ludhiana and further investigation into this case is under progress.