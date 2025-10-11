Ludhiana: Visitors decry overcharging at parking lot near DC office

Visitors to the multi-level parking near the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office have raised serious concerns after being overcharged by the parking contractor. Several visitors claimed that they were charged ₹50 for parking their vehicles for barely 10 to 15 minutes, while the approved rate for four-wheelers is only ₹20 for the first four hours. The visitors alleged that despite past complaints and warnings, the parking system remains mismanaged. (HT Photo)

The incident has once again brought the functioning of the parking facility under question, especially as the same contractor, who had earlier been removed by the district administration for irregularities, has reportedly resumed operations. The visitors alleged that despite past complaints and warnings, the parking system remains mismanaged and unchecked.

“I came to the DC office to submit a document and parked my car for not more than 15 minutes. The attendant demanded ₹50, and when I objected, he said that was the fixed rate. When I asked for a receipt, he gave me receipt but not with an amount of ₹50,” said Jagjot Singh, a resident of Model Town.

Another visitor, Gurpreet Singh, shared a similar experience. “The condition of the parking area is pathetic. The lift is not working for months, garbage is scattered all around, and there is no proper lighting or security. Yet, the contractor is charging arbitrary rates without any monitoring by the authorities,” he said.

The civic body had earlier cancelled the contract of the same operator after receiving multiple complaints of overcharging, poor maintenance, and violation of terms. However, sources said the contractor has been allowed to operate again on a temporary basis, pending a new tender process.

When contacted, officials of the district adminstration, additional deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar said they would verify the complaint and take necessary action. “The approved parking rate is ₹20 for the first four hours and ₹10 for each additional hour. Overcharging is a clear violation of the agreement. A report will be sought and I will issue notice to the contractor.”

Residents have demanded that the district administration intervene immediately and ensure that the contractor does not exploit visitors. They also urged the officials to repair the non-functional lift and improve cleanliness at the site.

“This parking was meant to provide convenience to citizens visiting government offices, but it has turned into a nuisance,” said another visitor Gurpreet. “If such things continue, people will prefer parking on the roadside instead.”