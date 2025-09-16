Ludhiana: Woman held for selling newborn son for 2.5L

A disturbing case of child trafficking has emerged in Roop Nagar, Ludhiana, where a mother of two, Reeta, stands accused of selling her newborn son for ₹2.5 lakh. The case came to light after a complaint was filed by her father-in-law, Gajraj Singh of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, who became suspicious of her account of the birth. The case came to light after a complaint was filed by her father-in-law, Gajraj Singh, who became suspicious of her account of the birth. (HT Photo)

The police have booked Reeta, along with her mother Prema Devi, an Asha worker named Renu, and a private hospital worker, Ram Kumar.

According to Gajraj Singh, his daughter-in-law was due to give birth in July. Her husband, Sunny, 29, was in a hospital in Agra at the time, suffering from an illness. On July 15, Reeta informed the family that she had delivered a stillborn baby girl, claiming the child was cremated according to religious rituals. Gajraj urged Reeta not to tell Sunny, concerned for his fragile health. Tragically, Sunny passed away the very next day.

Gajraj’s suspicions grew after the family returned to Ludhiana following Sunny’s last rites. He found Sunny’s mobile phone, which contained call recordings between Reeta and the Asha worker, Renu. The recordings revealed a conversation discussing the sale of the baby for ₹2.5 lakh. “I never imagined my daughter-in-law would do such a thing,” said Gajraj Singh. “It’s not just about betrayal but the loss of innocence.”

He stated that the family had to approach the local sarpanch to get the police to register an FIR, as their initial pleas were ignored. ASI Baldev Singh has confirmed that a case has been registered under sections related to child trafficking and criminal conspiracy. The accused are currently on the run, and efforts are underway to trace them.

An FIR under sections 143 (4) (trafficking of a child below the age of eighteen years) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of BNS has been lodged against the accused.