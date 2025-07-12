Ludhiana: Woman, kin booked for ‘defrauding’ husband of 41L

A Samrala woman, now in Canada, has been booked for allegedly cheating her husband and in-laws of ₹41.71 lakh on the pretext of securing a Canadian visa for her husband. The police have also named her father, mother and brother in the case. The family discovered that the woman had entered into a relationship with another man in Canada and had cut off contact with both her husband and his family. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Kiranpreet Kaur, her father Jagdev Singh, mother Kulwant Kaur and brother Preetpal Singh—all residents of Samrala. The FIR was registered by Charanjit Singh of Mohanpur village in Khanna tehsil, who claimed that his son Jashandeep Singh married Kiranpreet in a court on January 9, 2024. Charanjit stated that he spent over ₹41.71 lakh on their wedding and to send Kiranpreet to Canada on a student visa.

He further alleged that after reaching Canada, Kiranpreet intentionally submitted an incomplete visa application for Jashandeep, which led to its rejection on December 16, 2024.

Later, the family discovered that Kiranpreet had entered into a relationship with another man in Canada and had cut off contact with both her husband and his family. After repeatedly failing to reach her, Charanjit Singh approached the police with his complaint.

ASI Avtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that based on the investigation, the Khanna Sadar police registered a case against Kiranpreet and her family members under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.