Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: Woman, kin booked for ‘defrauding’ husband of 41L

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 06:00 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Kiranpreet Kaur, her father Jagdev Singh, mother Kulwant Kaur and brother Preetpal Singh—all residents of Samrala

A Samrala woman, now in Canada, has been booked for allegedly cheating her husband and in-laws of 41.71 lakh on the pretext of securing a Canadian visa for her husband. The police have also named her father, mother and brother in the case.

The family discovered that the woman had entered into a relationship with another man in Canada and had cut off contact with both her husband and his family. (HT Photo)
The family discovered that the woman had entered into a relationship with another man in Canada and had cut off contact with both her husband and his family. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Kiranpreet Kaur, her father Jagdev Singh, mother Kulwant Kaur and brother Preetpal Singh—all residents of Samrala. The FIR was registered by Charanjit Singh of Mohanpur village in Khanna tehsil, who claimed that his son Jashandeep Singh married Kiranpreet in a court on January 9, 2024. Charanjit stated that he spent over 41.71 lakh on their wedding and to send Kiranpreet to Canada on a student visa.

He further alleged that after reaching Canada, Kiranpreet intentionally submitted an incomplete visa application for Jashandeep, which led to its rejection on December 16, 2024.

Later, the family discovered that Kiranpreet had entered into a relationship with another man in Canada and had cut off contact with both her husband and his family. After repeatedly failing to reach her, Charanjit Singh approached the police with his complaint.

ASI Avtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that based on the investigation, the Khanna Sadar police registered a case against Kiranpreet and her family members under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Woman, kin booked for ‘defrauding’ husband of 41L
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On