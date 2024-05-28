Lured by Haryana Staff Selection Commission job, Rewari man loses 21 lakh

Police on Sunday booked a man for allegedly duping a Rewari resident of ₹21 lakh on the pretext of promising a job at the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). A case under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 3 police station. (Getty image)

The case was registered on the complaint of Gaurav Yadav, a resident of Rewari, Haryana. Yadav alleged that he was defrauded of ₹21 lakh by one Madan Bhatia and his associates, who issued a fake joining letter in lieu of a job at the HSSC.

In his complaint to Chandigarh SSP, Yadav said in November 2019 he had reconnected with Madan Bhatia, an old acquaintance from his previous job in Mohali. He added Bhatia claimed to have secured a confirmed job at the HSSC and offered to help Yadav and his relatives to secure similar positions.

Yadav, who is pursuing an MBA from Amity University, was initially skeptical. However, Bhatia’s assurances and the prospect of securing government job convinced him to accept the offer.

In August 2020, Yadav, along with his relatives, met Bhatia in Chandigarh. During the meeting, Bhatia demanded ₹25 lakh for securing clerical positions for Yadav’s family. Despite making a payment, Yadav and his family never got the promised jobs, following which he realised that he was duped.

A case under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 3 police station. Police are yet to arrest the accused as an investigation in the case is underway.