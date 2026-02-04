Mahadev Colony incident: Youth shot at, 4 hurt as rival groups clash in Sahnewal

A 23-year-old man suffered a bullet injury during a violent clash that erupted between two rival factions over a long-standing enmity in Mahadev Colony, Sahnewal, on Monday night. Four others also sustained injuries in the melee, police said. Four people have been booked in connection with the case. The violence escalated further on Tuesday when one faction set ablaze a Royal Enfield bullet belonging to the rival group. (HT Photo)

Eyewitnesses said the confrontation quickly turned chaotic as members of both groups hurled bricks and stones at each other in the crowded market, leaving residents and shopkeepers terrified. Many shopkeepers hurriedly pulled down their shutters while residents fled to safer spots as gunfire rang out. When police reached the scene, the accused had already fled, abandoning their vehicles in the street.

The injured man has been identified as Ukesh, who was shot in the leg and rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police have named Bohimia, Masla, and Bablu alias Star Boy from one faction, and Mani Khachhar and Aman Bains from the rival group, alongside several unidentified associates, in connection with the clash.

Inspector Gurmukh Singh, SHO of Sahnewal police station, said some of the accused have prior criminal records and were previously involved in similar violent incidents. “This was the result of an old rivalry. Gunfire was exchanged on both sides, leaving Ukesh injured. Raids are underway to apprehend the accused,” he said.

The violence escalated further on Tuesday when one faction set ablaze a Royal Enfield Bullet belonging to the rival group. A video of the incident is purportedly making rounds on social media.