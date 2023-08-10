Mahapanchayat: 30 khaps, farm unions demand arrest of Monu Manesar

Around 30 khaps of Haryana, leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, different farmer unions and people from various religions held a mahapanchayat in Bass village of Narnaund town in Hisar district on Wednesday and passed several resolutions in connection with Nuh communal violence. Khap and farm unions’ members during a mahapanchayat in Hisar on Wednesday.

In the mahapanchayat, the members resolved to maintain peace and harmony and warned those who are trying to create unrest in the state by using provocative slogans and language for Muslim community. People from Hisar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Bhiwani, Fatehabad and a few other districts took part in the event held by farmer union led by Suresh Koth, an SKM member.

They passed several resolutions unanimously, including arrest of Bittu Bajrangi and Monu Manesar for challenging Muslim community before taking out a procession by using derogatory words; people of all religions to not take part in any violence in future; people from every section of society to work to establish peace and harmony in their areas concerned in connection with Nuh violence; fair investigation in Nuh communal clash and strict action against those using provoking words on social media platforms; prompt action against those who are threatening Muslim people for leaving village or city area and action on those spreading fake news against a particular community.

SKM leader Koth said some people associated with the BJP are trying to spread riots in the state but khaps and farmer unions will not allow them to harm the decades-old bonding with each other.

“The wings associated with the BJP, which are allegedly taking out procession and forcing village heads to issue an order for Muslim people to leave villages, will not be spared and we demand action against such miscreants who are ruining the social fabric of society. Now, Haryana khaps and farmer unions are standing firmly with every community and will not allow any disturbance in the peaceful situation,” he added.

