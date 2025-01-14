Maharashtra will take initiative to develop Panipat memorial site: Fadnavis

On the occasion of Maratha Shaurya Divas, Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said his government will take initiatives for the renovation of the Kala Amb memorial after he paid homage to the Marathas who fought and were martyred in the third battle of Panipat of 1761. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute at the Panipat Shaurya Smarak on Tuesday. (@CMOMaharashtra)

Addressing a gathering at the “Shaurya Divas” event, Fadnavis said, “I have discussed with the trust, they have brought some things to my attention and whatever needs to be done to make this complex and memorial even better, the Maharashtra government will come forward and do all this work.”

He said even though many Maratha soldiers were martyred in the battle of Panipat, they never accepted defeat and ended up establishing the “saffron” kingdom in India. With the establishment of Hindavi Swarajya by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the bravery of Marathas, Fadnavis said no one dared to attack India again.

Fadnavis said the Marathas were on a winning streak against Ahmed Shah Abdali but had to face defeat as local kings could not unite to fight for Hindavi Swaraj.

The CM said the slogan of developed India given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be fulfilled only when all Indians forget caste-based discrimination and unite. The CM announced that a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji would be erected at Panipat and a grand memorial would be built at the site where the battle was fought. He said next year this programme will be organised jointly under the aegis of the Haryana government, for which he will request his state counterpart Nayab Singh Saini to join.

Union ministers Prataprao Jadhav and Raksha Khadse, former Union minister Rao Saheb Danve and Maharashtra minister Jaykumar Raval were present at the event organised by Shaurya memorial trust.