: Rallying behind the protesting wrestlers, Dronacharya awardee and wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat on Thursday said that he will be forced to return the prestigious award if action is not taken against BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the grapplers are not served justice. Will return Dronacharya award if wrestlers not served justice: Mahavir Phogat

“I got this award for bringing a change in women’s wrestling and if our children won’t get justice, then there is no meaning for this award. I will return it,” Mahavir, who is the father of wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat, said.

Khaps protest at toll plazas

Coming out in solidarity with the agitating wrestlers, who are demanding the arrest former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, members of various khaps and farmers on Thursday staged sit-ins at various toll plazas and stopped authorities from collecting fee from commuters in two tollbooths in Hisar and one in Jind.

The protest by khaps and farmers in Haryana comes following a late night scuffle between Delhi Police and protesting wrestlers on Wednesday. The wrestlers alleged that they were manhandled by the police personnel.

The protesters occupied Landhari and Chaudhariwas toll plazas in Hisar and Khatkar tollbooth in Jind.

The khaps also took out protest marches in Hisar, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Jind and other parts of the state.

Moreover, hundreds of people from Rohtak, Jind, Sonepat and other parts of the state reached Jantar Mantar to support the wrestlers’ protest after wrestler Barjan Punia urged people to reach in large numbers and support them.

Balwant Nambardar, who heads Phogat Khap, said they condemn the ‘unruly behaviour’ of the Delhi Police on Wednesday night and demanded the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“Some people and BJP want to divert the attention of the protest by calling it a protest of one caste and state and they made similar attempts during the farm stir. The khaps of the state will meet soon and make a strong decision to support the wrestlers. If required, we will block all highways to support our children,” he added.

The students of Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University also took out a protest march near gate number 2 and raised slogans against the former WFI chief and the union government.

Kuldeep Kumar, a student leader, said the Haryana government is making all attempts to protect minister Sandeep Singh and Union government is shielding Brij Bhushan in sexual harassment cases.

“The students, wrestlers, farmers and people have seen the real face of BJP, which is shamefully making last ditch efforts to save their leaders. Vote matters to them, not self respect of girls,” he added.

Abhay Chautala, Hooda condemn police action against wrestlers

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA from Ellenabad Abhay Singh Chautala on Thursday condemned the Delhi Police’s scuffle with wrestlers and urged the khaps and opposition parties of Haryana to hold a joint meeting and take a strong decision to support the wrestlers’ agitation.

“There is no space for politics in wrestlers’ protest as they belong to everyone. For the sake of our daughters, the opposition leaders and khap heads should hold a joint meeting and announce a strong decision so that the girls can get justice,” Abhay said during his press conference in Rohtak.

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda too condemned the late night police misbehavior with wrestlers, saying that the job of the police is not to torture the victims but to provide them justice.

He said that he would once again visit Jantar Mantar and meet the players as pictures from the protest site are disturbing and two players have suffered head injuries.

Hooda said that this is not a political issue, but a fight for justice. “Everyone should rise above party politics and support sportspersons, because these players are the pride of our country,” he added.