Mahavir Singh is new chief commissioner of Chandigarh RTS panel

Mahavir Singh, a retired 1989-batch Haryana-cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as the chief commissioner of the Chandigarh Right to Service Commission. Before his retirement on February 28, 2023, Mahavir Singh’s last posting was as additional chief secretary for school education, sports and youth affairs, Haryana. (HT Photo)

The position had been lying vacant since December 12, 2023, when Arun Kumar, a retired 1989-batch Haryana cadre IAS officer, stepped down after being appointed as the chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Gurugram branch. Kumar had held the post for just two months.

The oath-taking ceremony for the new chief commissioner, whose appointment has been confirmed by the Union ministry of home affairs, will be held at Punjab Raj Bhawan on February 5.

Before Arun Kumar’s appointment in October 2023, the RTS panel’s top post had been vacant since March 21, 2023, after previous commissioner KK Jindal’s retirement. Former UT adviser Dharam Pal had been holding the charge in the interim until he retired on October 31, 2023.

The Union ministry of home affairs had extended the Punjab Right to Service Act, 2011, and the Punjab Right to Service (Amended) Act, 2014, to the Union territory of Chandigarh on August 14, 2017.

While ensuring delivery of time-bound services to public, the Act is also aimed at reducing corruption among government officials, and increasing transparency and accountability.