Majitha village clash: 2 Amritsar villages adopt resolution to ostracise Gujjars

Days after two persons were killed in a clash between farmers and Gujjars at Anaitpura village falling under the Majitha sub-division, two villages have passed a resolution to ostracise Gujjars living on the outskirts.

At Mohan Bhandharian village, which is 8 kilometres away from Anaitpura, panchayat members and residents decided to boycott the three families.

“Nobody should lease or sell land to Gujjars, fodder should not be sold to them and milk should not be purchased from them. They should be warned against grazing their cattle in the fields,”reads the resolution signed by village sarpanch and others.

Manbir Singh, a resident, said, “We support communal harmony, but will not tolerate such acts. A clash is not a big thing, butit was the provocation by their leaders that forced us to take this step.” “A copy of the resolution has been sent to the Punjab Police. We have also raised objections over no action against them for destroying our standing crops and uprooting trees along roads,”he said.

Another village Chamyari near Ajnala in the district, Gujjars have been asked to remove encroachment from the common land meant for a grain market.

“There is a dung pile and foul smell keeps emanating from the area. They were asked to clean the place earlier too, but to no avail,”said sarpanch Jarnail Singh.

