Majitha village clash: 2 Amritsar villages adopt resolution to ostracise Gujjars
Days after two persons were killed in a clash between farmers and Gujjars at Anaitpura village falling under the Majitha sub-division, two villages have passed a resolution to ostracise Gujjars living on the outskirts.
At Mohan Bhandharian village, which is 8 kilometres away from Anaitpura, panchayat members and residents decided to boycott the three families.
“Nobody should lease or sell land to Gujjars, fodder should not be sold to them and milk should not be purchased from them. They should be warned against grazing their cattle in the fields,”reads the resolution signed by village sarpanch and others.
Manbir Singh, a resident, said, “We support communal harmony, but will not tolerate such acts. A clash is not a big thing, butit was the provocation by their leaders that forced us to take this step.” “A copy of the resolution has been sent to the Punjab Police. We have also raised objections over no action against them for destroying our standing crops and uprooting trees along roads,”he said.
Another village Chamyari near Ajnala in the district, Gujjars have been asked to remove encroachment from the common land meant for a grain market.
“There is a dung pile and foul smell keeps emanating from the area. They were asked to clean the place earlier too, but to no avail,”said sarpanch Jarnail Singh.
-
Delhi Development Authority likely to hold draw of lots in mid-April for new housing scheme
The Delhi Development Authority is likely to hold the draw of lots in mid-April for its housing scheme announced in January this year, senior DDA officials in the know of the matter have said. Under the scheme, the land owning agency had put on sale 18,335 flats, which were returned by allottees of past housing schemes.
-
Open borewells: Govt submits report to UPHRC
The state government has submitted a report to the Uttar Pradesh Human Rights Commission regarding the status of open borewells across the state. However, only Mahoba district's report carries complete details of the status of borewells. According to the report submitted the district magistrate of Mahoba, 8223 wells are in use in the district. All 445 borewells/ tubewells that were left abandoned have been covered, said the report submitted by the district magistrate, Mahoba.
-
Four nabbed after two die of suffocation in Delhi Jal Board sewage pit
A day after two persons died inside a Delhi Jal Board sewage pit in east Delhi's Kondli, Delhi Police have arrested three persons in connection with the case, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap identified the arrested persons as plant in-charge KP Tewari, supervisor Raj Kumar, and shift in-charge Mohammmed Haroon. On Tuesday afternoon, four persons had died inside a sewer in outer north Delhi's Samaypur Badli area.
-
Over 60% dengue cases untraced in Delhi, hurting mitigation work, say civic bodies
On March 29, 2022, SDMC issued a communication to hospitals, the department of health services and officials of the national vector-borne disease control programme red-flagging the issue. The problem, however, is not a new one. Several dengue cases have been untraceable in the last five years. The public health departments of civic bodies are also working to increase the reporting network of the hospitals.
-
Ground Water Conservation: UP to felicitate those who have contributed for the cause
The Uttar Pradesh government plans to hold a function to honour those who have contributed towards ground water conservation. UP's Jal Shakti and irrigation minister Swatantra Dev said this soon after a review of his ministry. The minister suggested involving school management and voluntary organisations for groundwater conservation. The date on which the felicitation function would be done is yet to be decided. Swatantra Dev is also the UP BJP chief.
