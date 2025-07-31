Search
Majithia’s bail plea deferred again, next hearing on Aug 1

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 08:42 am IST

The hearing on the bail plea began at 10.30 am on Tuesday and continued till 3 pm. During the proceedings, lawyers from both sides presented their arguments in court. After listening to the submissions, the court deferred its decision on the bail application and fixed August 1 as the date for the next hearing.

The hearing on the bail application of senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, who was arrested in a disproportionate assets case, has been deferred once again. The court has now scheduled the next hearing for August 1.

Majithia’s counsel, advocate Arshdeep Singh Kaler, alleged that the Punjab government is deliberately delaying the case. Kaler, who also serves as the legal adviser to the SAD, said he has filed a petition requesting live streaming of the case proceedings. He claimed that the government has failed to substantiate its allegations.

Majithia was arrested by the Punjab vigilance bureau on June 25 from his Amritsar residence for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

