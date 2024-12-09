Major cities in Punjab to soon have exhibition centres: Harpal Singh Cheema

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that Punjab government would soon complete the construction of exhibition centres in the major cities of the Punjab so that it becomes easy to hold events like Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) in different cities of the Punjab. He said the Punjab government has implemented several schemes to promote industries. (HT File)

Cheema was addressing the valedictory function and prize distribution ceremony of the 18th Punjab International Trade Expo being held in Amritsar on Sunday. After visiting the stalls, Cheema said that Punjab is now moving fast towards becoming ‘Rangla Punjab’. “The participation of women entrepreneurs, neighbouring states and neighbouring countries in PITEX is a testimony to the fact that traders have now adopted Punjab as their platform to showcase their products,” he said.

He said the Punjab government has implemented several schemes to promote industries. He said the Punjab government implemented a new industrial policy and has given special subsidies to the industries in the state as a result of which the investment in Punjab has increased.

During the programme, NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal was present as special guest and said that according to the report of the Centre, Punjab has become the leading state in the country in the field of MSME. He said that very soon a special package would be given to the newly established industries in the state and the industries coming from other states.