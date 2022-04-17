Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Major fire breaks out at Haryana chemical plant, Delhi firefigters called in
Major fire breaks out at Haryana chemical plant, Delhi firefigters called in

On a special request from Haryana, the Delhi fire service also sent its firefighters for the operation.
The cause of the fire is not yet known and rescue operations are going on.(ANI/Twitter)
Updated on Apr 17, 2022 08:48 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

A major fire broke out at a chemical factory at theKundli area of Sonipat in Haryana on Sunday evening. On a special request from Haryana, the Delhi fire service also sent its firefighters for the operation.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and rescue operations are going on.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a godown in the Pandey Nagar area in Mumbai's Nalasopara. A firefighting operation was underway and no injuries have been reported so far. Last month, five people were injured after a fire broke out at Patel Building near Mumbadevi temple on March 29 evening, as per Mumbai Fire Brigade.

A fire also broke out in New Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Hall near the Green Park metro station on Sunday. Five fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the fire. The fire broke out in furniture lying inside the cinema hall, said the Fire Department.

Notably on June 13, 1997, at least 59 people died of asphyxia and over 100 others were injured in the stampede after fire broke out in Uphaar cinema, during the screening of JP Dutta's film 'Border'. 

