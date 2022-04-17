Major fire breaks out at Haryana chemical plant, Delhi firefigters called in
A major fire broke out at a chemical factory at theKundli area of Sonipat in Haryana on Sunday evening. On a special request from Haryana, the Delhi fire service also sent its firefighters for the operation.
The cause of the fire is not yet known and rescue operations are going on.
Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a godown in the Pandey Nagar area in Mumbai's Nalasopara. A firefighting operation was underway and no injuries have been reported so far. Last month, five people were injured after a fire broke out at Patel Building near Mumbadevi temple on March 29 evening, as per Mumbai Fire Brigade.
A fire also broke out in New Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Hall near the Green Park metro station on Sunday. Five fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the fire. The fire broke out in furniture lying inside the cinema hall, said the Fire Department.
Notably on June 13, 1997, at least 59 people died of asphyxia and over 100 others were injured in the stampede after fire broke out in Uphaar cinema, during the screening of JP Dutta's film 'Border'.
-
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police uses drone camera for patrolling | Watch
The Delhi Police on Sunday deployed drone surveillance for patrolling in two south Delhi neighbourhoods that have a history of friction amid investigation into the clashes in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri where violence ensured between two communities on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti a day ago. These areas have previously been under attack during the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019.
-
Mumbai registers 15,609 cases of helmetless riding in 10 days
Mumbai: In a crackdown on helmetless bikers, the city traffic police in the past 10 days penalised 15,609 violators for riding without helmets and sent 2,446 requests to the Regional Transport Officers for licence suspension. Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic HQ) said that on average, every day they had been penalising at least 1200 two-wheeler riders for the offence. The traffic police recorded 75,000 challans against helmetless riders last month, said Roushan.
-
Fallen objects from space in Chandrapur are parts of Chinese long march rocket
PUNE Preliminary investigation by a team of two scientists from Indian Space Research Organisation that visited the Sindewahi tehsil in Chandrapur district on April 15 has found that the objects that fell from the sky in Chandrapur are not from Space but are parts of a Chinese long march rocket. Similar objects fell from the sky simultaneously in parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.
-
BMC to restore British-era cannons to past glory
Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is restoring a pair of British-era cannons, which were lying in a dilapidated condition for several years in a city garden. The cast iron structures are currently inside the Lion's Children Park in Ghatkopar (East). BMC's plan Earlier in August 2021, the civic garden cell asked the BMC Heritage Cell to restore the pair of cannons.
-
Petrol, CNG price hike: Auto, cab drivers Delhi to go on strike tomorrow
Commuters in Delhi are likely to face problems as several unions of auto, taxi and mini bus drivers have decided to go on strike on Monday demanding a hike in fare rates and a cut in CNG prices. The unions have refused to call off their strike despite an announcement by the Delhi government to form a panel to consider fare revision in a time-bound manner.
