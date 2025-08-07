Major LeT terror funding network busted in Delhi, 2 Kashmir residents arrested

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have dismantled a significant terror funding network operating out of New Delhi, arresting two Kashmir residents accused of acting as financial conduits for the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The case is being investigated under multiple provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)—Sections 13, 38, 39, and 40—along with Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), relating to criminal conspiracy. (File)

According to officials, the breakthrough came after a series of swift, coordinated raids at a business unit named Shalimar Textiles in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi. The raids were conducted under FIR No. 02/2024 registered at Police Station CIK Srinagar, following search warrants issued by the Special Judge designated under the NIA Act in Srinagar.

In a statement, a CIK spokesperson said the investigation had uncovered a “sophisticated cross-border terror funding syndicate.” Mohammad Ayoub Bhat, a Budgam resident and operator of Shalimar Textiles, was allegedly using his business as a front while funnelling funds to support LeT’s activities in Kashmir. He was reportedly aided by Mohammad Rafiq Shah from SDA Colony, Bemina, Srinagar. Both are accused of being at the centre of this covert financial operation.

CIK officials allege that LeT commanders and handlers based across the Line of Control (LoC), in coordination with Pakistani nationals living in Gulf countries and other foreign locations, were funnelling funds into the Kashmir Valley through a complex hawala network. The money was reportedly delivered by couriers posing as pilgrims, businessmen, and expatriates.

During the raids, investigators recovered digital evidence, including encrypted chats with alleged terror operatives, foreign remittance trails, and suspicious communications with handlers based in Pakistan. The seized devices and documents are currently undergoing forensic analysis and are expected to provide further insight into the scale of the network.

Based on confessions and technical intelligence, joint teams from the CIK and Delhi Police also searched multiple premises in Lajpat Nagar, collecting documents and electronic devices believed to be critical to the ongoing probe.

“Initial interrogation has revealed layers of a global terror financing ring, linking foreign-based handlers, Gulf sympathisers, and local over ground workers (OGWs) in Kashmir—all tied together through a covert cash pipeline designed to destabilise the region,” the spokesperson said.

The CIK stressed its commitment to pursuing individuals who finance, support, or sympathise with terrorism, regardless of how far or deep their connections lie.

“The noose is tightening. Those hiding behind business fronts and foreign remittances are now being exposed. Today’s revelations are expected to lead to more nationwide crackdowns in the near future,” the agency added.