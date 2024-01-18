Major sports infra boost for north Kashmir with 3 stadiums coming up

​ In a first, north Kashmir is set to get a major sports infrastructure boost with three stadiums, including an International Association Football Federation (FIFA) approved football ground, a cricket stadium and a track and field facility in the works. Work underway at the General Bipin Rawat Stadium in Baramulla district. (HT Photo)

The projects are being seen by sports lovers as a big milestone in northern part of Kashmir, which has been overlooked in sports infrastructure from past several decades. Of the three stadiums, two will be constructed in Baramulla town and one will come up in Sopore. A proposal is also underway to establish Khel Goan (sports village) in Baramulla. The sports village is slated to have facilities for youths.

Baramulla district development council chairperson Safina Baig, who played pivotal role in these projects, said that Jehlum stadium that was renamed as General Bipin Rawat Stadium is being upgraded into a bigger facility.

“I am hopeful that this sports stadium will be turned into national standard which can host Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in the future,” she said.

Safina said the new infrastructure will bring prosperity in the north Kashmir, especially the old Baramulla town which wasn’t in good books for some “specific reasons”.

“Now the change is visible and we are getting major boost in the sports infrastructure which will excel talent of our youth,” she added.

Baig said that old town should be renamed to “Sports Town”.

“We have proposal for establishing Khel Goan, where every facility will be created for the young children. When you have good sports infrastructure, then the youths will get attracted towards sports instead of anti-social activities.”

She said FIFA approved football stadium, all weather cricket stadium and the track and field ground would help the youngsters to excel in their talents.

Officials said that around ₹10 crore would be spent on the astro turf for football at the Sheikh-ul-Alam Stadium Azadganj; eight-lane synthetic athletic track surface at Tulibal in Sopore and the blow moulded chairs for General Bipin Rawat Stadium.

Chief of Sheikh ul Alam Sports Club, Ishfaq Ahmad Dar said that upcoming infra was a dream come true for north Kashmir.”