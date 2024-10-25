Making Gurugram a smart city priority: Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday reviewed the progress of Samadhan Shivirs, sanitation and cleanliness drive, work done to make city roads stray cattle-free, issues related to property IDs, regularisation of colonies, repair of roads and developments works. Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini was apprised that Samadhan Shivirs are being organised at all 88 municipalities daily for two hours in the morning. (PTI)

Reviewing the various projects being executed by the urban local bodies department, the CM said that making Gurugram a smart city tops the state government’s priority list.

“Officers should expedite works related to cleanliness in Gurugram. Civic bodies doing good work in the swachhata campaign will be honoured,” Saini said in the meeting that was attended by district municipal commissioners (DMC) and municipal commissioners (MCs). Urban local bodies minister Vipul Goel was also present in the meeting.

The CM said that any agency mishandling drainage cleaning work should be blacklisted. Saini said road repair and re-carpeting works should be expedited.

“The grievance of every complainant should be resolved on a priority basis in the Samadhan Shivirs,” said Saini.

During the meeting, the CM was apprised that Samadhan Shivirs are being organised at all 88 municipalities daily for two hours in the morning.

Saini directed the officers to clear the pendency related to property IDs at the earliest. He said that a district-wise road map should be prepared to complete the pendency work and removing the discrepancies, if any.

Stray cattle & Svamita yojana

The chief minister urged people not to abandon cattle and directed officials to ensure timely relocation of stray cattle in gaushalas and nandishalas. He added that the state government has a separate budget for gaushalas and nandishalas. “People abandoning their cattle should be identified and punished as per the law,” he said.

Reviewing the Svamita yojana, a central scheme to provide a ‘Record of Rights’ to village household owners, the CM directed the officers concerned to ensure that by November 30, the pendency of the Svamita cards should be zero. He said that the officers should fix a day to distribute Svamita cards in Samadhan Shivirs.