‘Makki Di Roti’ and ‘Saag’ on offer for Ayodhya devotees, courtesy city-based group

Devotees visiting Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir inauguration will have a chance to experience the culinary delights of Punjab as a city-based group, Gauri Shankar Sewa Dal, is set to camp in the religious city for 45 days to offer free kitchen services. The group, based in Sector 45, is famous for its community feasts during the Amarnath Yatra since 2010, will be stationed near Gate Number 3 of Ayodhya railway station from January 25. (HT Photo)

The group, based in Sector 45, is famous for its community feasts during the Amarnath Yatra since 2010, will be stationed near Gate Number 3 of Ayodhya railway station from January 25.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

With the station being just a kilometre-and-a-half from the Ram Mandir, a series of langars will be set up along this route to cater to the devotees.

On offer will be Punjabi staples ‘Makki Di Roti’, ‘Saag’, parathas, and other delights, including jalebis, ladoo etc.

The group has allocated a budget of around ₹2.5 crore for this initiative.

The aim, the group says, is to provide wholesome meals to devotees, foster a spirit of communal service and enhance the overall experience for those visiting Ayodhya during this period. Gauri Shankar Sewa Dal vice-president Vinod Kumar said he anticipates a daily influx of 10,000 devotees as approximately 50 trains from across the country will arrive at Ayodhya station. “After a meeting with the local administration on Wednesday, the langar spot was designated. The local authorities will provide us water, electricity, and restroom facilities,” he said.

Sewa Dal chairman Summit Sharma said, “Our commitment involves serving breakfast, lunch, evening tea, and dinner for a span of at least 45 days. The estimated daily cost will range from 4 to 5 lakh. The menu features Makki di Roti, Saag, Jalebi, Ladoo, and Prathas.”

He said, “We refrain from accepting cash donations and only welcome contributions in the form of groceries. Numerous individuals from Chandigarh and various locations have generously donated to support this langar service.”

The logistics for this langar will see all the essential supplies transported from Chandigarh. From the staple ingredients like flour for the Makki Di Roti to the fresh produce for the Saag, every element contributing to this culinary effort will journey from Chandigarh.

A dedicated team of 70 sewadars will prepare and serve the langar to devotees, with an additional support of around 50 volunteers from Chandigarh who will take turns serving during the entire event, added Vinod Kumar.

The primary ceremony in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22 at the grand temple. However, preliminary ceremonies commenced on January 16, and the installation of the idol in the sanctum sanctorum is planned for January 18.