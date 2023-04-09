Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Leopard dies after being by hit by speeding vehicle on Chandigarh-Ambala national highway

Leopard dies after being by hit by speeding vehicle on Chandigarh-Ambala national highway

ByAsian News International, Chandigarh
Apr 09, 2023 02:07 AM IST

A male leopard allegedly died after being hit by a speeding vehicle near Sukhmani College on the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway, officials said on Saturday.

A male leopard allegedly died after being hit by a speeding vehicle near Sukhmani College on the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway, officials said on Saturday. (WILDLIFE SOS)
A male leopard allegedly died after being hit by a speeding vehicle near Sukhmani College on the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway, officials said on Saturday. (WILDLIFE SOS)

The incident occurred at 12: 30 pm today.

“The leopard died due to the collision with a speeding MG Hector car, “an official said, adding that the person behind the wheel has not been identified.

“Upon receiving the information, the local forest staff rushed to the staff at 1 pm,” DFO wildlife Kulraj Singh said.

“The leopard’s body has been sent for postmortem,” Singh said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

