Malerkotla as new district: Som Parkash differs with Yogi, Punjab BJP leaders, hails Capt

Toeing a different line from his party leaders, Hoshiarpur BJP MP and Union minister Som Parkash on Sunday hailed chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for naming Malerkotla as Punjab 23rd district and demanded that the same status be accorded to Phagwara too.

Amarinder’s Eid (May 14) announcement had drawn a sharp reaction from UP CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP general secretary and Punjab leader Tarun Chugh, who described the decision divisive and communal. Reacting to the criticism, Amarinder had slammed Adityanath, terming it an attempt to incite “communal hatred”.

“I congratulate the people of Malerkotla and thank chief minister @capt_amarinder ji for declaring #Malerkotla as a district. It is a rich tribute to the Nawab of Malerkotla Sher Mohammad Khan who protested the execution of the two Sahibzade (younger sons of 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh),” Parkash tweeted.

In another tweet, the minister termed Malerkotla a symbol of communal harmony. People of Phagwara and all parties have been long demanding a district status for Phagwara, he added.