Seven persons abducted a man, thrashed him, threatened him, and robbed him of cash and valuables. The attackers later dropped him near Doraha police station before escaping. The incident is believed to be linked to the victim’s past friendship with the daughter of one of the accused, leading to a suspected case of revenge. Man abducted, robbed of cash & valuables, 7 booked

According to police reports, the victim, Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Kalara area in Ludhiana, had a friendship with the daughter of one of the accused. The woman’s family disapproved of their friendship, which eventually led to the duo ending their relationship. However, about a year ago, some pictures of the woman went viral on social media, and her family suspected Lovepreet of being responsible for the leak.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO at Dehlon police station, said that the victim and the woman ended their friendship after her family objected. Later, some pictures of the woman surfaced online, and her family suspected Lovepreet. Although Lovepreet offered to have his phone and laptop examined to prove his innocence, the family dropped their complaint at the time.

He added that on July 10, Lovepreet was on his way home on his bike when he was intercepted near Jagera Canal Bridge by the accused in a Maruti Suzuki Swift car. The accused kidnapped Lovepreet, assaulted him, and recorded a video of the act. As Lovepreet’s family became concerned about his whereabouts and began calling him, the kidnappers informed them that Lovepreet had been abducted and could be found near Doraha. The accused dropped Lovepreet near Doraha police station and fled the scene. The attackers also stole his bag, which contained ₹1.70 lakh, gold, and a laptop.

The inspector added that the police have registered a case based on Lovepreet’s complaint. Two accused have been identified whereas five are unidentified. All seven have been charged under various sections of the BNS, including 115(2) for voluntarily causing hurt, 126(2) for wrongful restraint, 127(2) for wrongful confinement, 140(3) for kidnapping, 351(2) for criminal intimidation, 61(2) for criminal conspiracy, 304 for snatching, and 308(2) for extortion.

“Initially, the Khanna police were handling the case, but it was later transferred to Dehlon police as the incident occurred within our jurisdiction. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused,” he added.