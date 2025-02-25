Man arrested, 35 lakh cash recovered in J&K’s Kathua

Police have arrested a man and recovered over ₹35 lakh in cash from his car in Bhagthali area of Kathua district late on Sunday, said officials Income Tax department has been informed accordingly and further investigation is in progress, the police official added. (Representational image)

The car was intercepted at a check post on Jammu-Punjab border.

“During searches the police recovered a bag containing ₹35,08,830 in the denominations of ₹500, ₹200, ₹100 and ₹20,” said police sources.

“Out of two persons sitting in the car, one managed to escape taking advantage of darkness and other namely Sajad, son of Koiga of Bathra Sua No. 1 Jammu was arrested by the police,” police added.

On February 18, Kathua -police had detained two men at Lakhanpur and recovered ₹3.36 crore cash from their car.