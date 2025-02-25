Menu Explore
Man arrested, 35 lakh cash recovered in J&K’s Kathua

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Feb 25, 2025 06:56 AM IST

Police have arrested a man and recovered over 35 lakh in cash from his car in Bhagthali area of Kathua district late on Sunday, said officials

Income Tax department has been informed accordingly and further investigation is in progress, the police official added. (Representational image)
The car was intercepted at a check post on Jammu-Punjab border.

“During searches the police recovered a bag containing 35,08,830 in the denominations of 500, 200, 100 and 20,” said police sources.

“Out of two persons sitting in the car, one managed to escape taking advantage of darkness and other namely Sajad, son of Koiga of Bathra Sua No. 1 Jammu was arrested by the police,” police added.

Income Tax department has been informed accordingly and further investigation is in progress, the police official added.

On February 18, Kathua -police had detained two men at Lakhanpur and recovered 3.36 crore cash from their car.

