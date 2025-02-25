Man arrested, ₹35 lakh cash recovered in J&K’s Kathua
Feb 25, 2025 06:56 AM IST
Police have arrested a man and recovered over ₹35 lakh in cash from his car in Bhagthali area of Kathua district late on Sunday, said officials
The car was intercepted at a check post on Jammu-Punjab border.
“During searches the police recovered a bag containing ₹35,08,830 in the denominations of ₹500, ₹200, ₹100 and ₹20,” said police sources.
“Out of two persons sitting in the car, one managed to escape taking advantage of darkness and other namely Sajad, son of Koiga of Bathra Sua No. 1 Jammu was arrested by the police,” police added.
Income Tax department has been informed accordingly and further investigation is in progress, the police official added.
On February 18, Kathua -police had detained two men at Lakhanpur and recovered ₹3.36 crore cash from their car.
