Man arrested for ‘anti-India’ social media post in HP’s Sirmaur

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jun 10, 2025 10:24 AM IST

The accused has been identified as Suleman, a native of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who is a migrant worker and was residing in Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district

Police have arrested a man for sharing a social media post that allegedly endangered the country’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity in Himachal’s Sirmaur, officials said on Monday.

The FIR was lodged against him after a complaint was filed by a local. (File)
The accused has been identified as Suleman, a native of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who is a migrant worker and was residing in Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district. He was arrested on Sunday as after he disappeared for a few days, after a case was registered against him on May 27.

The FIR was lodged against him after a complaint was filed by a local. Poanta Sahib police officials said that the post had anti-national content and criticised the Prime Minister, and a photo of him was also used in the post, hurting the sentiments of the locals.

Sirmaur additional superintendent of police (ASP) Yogesh Rolta said the case was registered under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Paonta Sahib police station on May 27. “Following the Pahalgam incident, which heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the individual posted content on Facebook criticising the Prime Minister and expressing anti-national sentiments. We arrested the accused, identified as Suleman, on Sunday,” Rolta said.

Paonta Sahib deputy superintendent of police Manvinder Thakur said that we found him through our sources. Police officials also said that it was the first case of its type in the district. 

