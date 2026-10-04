Man arrested for ‘duping’ cancer patient’s family of ₹10k in Shopian

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a man from Memander, Shopian, for allegedly impersonating an employee of the deputy commissioner’s office and duping a cancer patient’s family of ₹9,999. Police urge the general public to remain vigilant against online fraudsters and impersonators, particularly those who misuse genuine requests for financial assistance. (HT Photo for representation)

The complaint was received at Shopian police station from Farooq Ahmad Sofi, resident of Manghama, who had published an appeal on social media seeking financial assistance for the treatment of his son, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Taking advantage of the appeal, the accused, identified as Umar Shameem Ganie, resident of Memander, Shopian, allegedly posed as an employee of the DC Office, Shopian, and assured the family that he would facilitate financial assistance from the deputy commissioner, Shopian, for the treatment of the patient. On this pretext, he allegedly obtained ₹9,999 from the complainant.

The accused was subsequently traced by the complainant in Shopian market, where he allegedly manhandled, intimidated and threatened him. Accordingly, an e-FIR was registered and the accused was arrested.

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed similar fraudulent activities by the accused against other persons, which are being verified as part of the investigation.

Police urge the general public to remain vigilant against online fraudsters and impersonators, particularly those who misuse genuine requests for financial assistance. The public is advised to verify the identity and credentials of persons claiming to facilitate financial assistance on behalf of government offices or officials and to report any suspicious activity to the police immediately.