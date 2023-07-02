Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Bizman booked for stalking woman, culpable homicide bid

Mohali: Bizman booked for stalking woman, culpable homicide bid

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 02, 2023 11:53 PM IST

In her complaint to Mohali police, the woman alleged that on June 29, she, along with her 16-year-old daughter, was returning home in their Innova Crysta car, when the accused blocked her way

Police have booked a Mullanpur-based businessman for allegedly stalking his 45-year-old female neighbour, and for vandalising her family’s cars.

The woman told the Mohali police that the accused had been stalking her frequently and didn’t stop even after repeated warnings. (HT Files)
The accused has been identified as Davinderpal Singh Dhaliwal, alias Nawab, 44.

In her complaint to police, the woman alleged that on June 29, she, along with her 16-year-old daughter, was returning home in their Innova Crysta car, when the accused blocked her way.

He tried to forcibly open the driver-side door and hurled abuses at her in front of her daughter. He then repeatedly rammed his Toyota Fortuner into her car from the front, following which she tried to escape by reversing her vehicle. But the accused chased her, forcing her to run into her house with her daughter for refuge.

The woman alleged that the accused had been stalking her frequently and didn’t stop even after repeated warnings.

She filed a complaint with the Mohali SSP on June 30, and a case under Sections 279, 341, 427, 294 and 354-D of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Nawab at the Mullanpur police station.

A day later, the accused also vandalised the car of the woman’s husband, who runs a restaurant. The man alleged that he was heading out in his Toyota Fortuner, when Nawab repeatedly hit his SUV with his Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and also pointed a gun at him.

On his complaint, police lodged another FIR against the accused under Sections 308, 341, 294, 506 and 427 of the IPC. No arrest has been made so far.

