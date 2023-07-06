1 held for stealing Pak pilgrims’ bag at Amritsar railway station

Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly stealing a bag belonging to three Pakistani nationals, who were on a pilgrimage to various religious shrines in India, from Amritsar railway station, officials said. Police handing over the bag to Pakistani nationals—Mai Batan, Vikramjit and Ram Jamara in Amritsar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The arrested man has been identified as Satnam Singh of Faridkot. With the arrest of the accused, the police have also recovered the stolen bag containing three passports of the pilgrims, ₹15,000 in Pakistani currency and some documents.

According to information, Satnam was arrested by a team of Amritsar police led by Makboolpura station house officer (SHO) Amolakdeep Singh during a routine checking of suspects. When Satnam was quizzed, he told the police that he stole the bag from Amritsar railway station on Tuesday night.

After the recovery of the bag, police contacted the government railway police (GRP) which in turn contacted the Pakistani nationals—Mai Batan, Vikramjit and Ram Jamara.

The SHO said they have registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused, who has already been facing a theft case registered in the Faridkot district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON