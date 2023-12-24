close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man attacked with cricket stump after dispute over cycle theft

Man attacked with cricket stump after dispute over cycle theft

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 24, 2023 08:14 AM IST

The victim sustained a head injury and is currently receiving treatment at GMCH-32. The police have taken the victim’s statement, but as of now, no case has been registered yet

After a man intervened to prevent the theft of a bicycle in Baltana area of Zirakpur on Saturday, four men attacked him on his head with a cricket stump, said police. A CCTV video of the incident went viral on social media

As per the police, preliminary investigations indicate a longstanding rivalry between both parties. Mohali police is examining all aspects of the case, having documented the victim’s statement. (Getty image)
As per the police, preliminary investigations indicate a longstanding rivalry between both parties. Mohali police is examining all aspects of the case, having documented the victim’s statement. (Getty image)

The victim sustained a head injury and is currently receiving treatment at GMCH-32. The police have taken the victim’s statement, but as of now, no case has been registered yet.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The victim said the accused managed to escape, initially, but returned with three masked men.

As per the police, preliminary investigations indicate a longstanding rivalry between both parties. Mohali police is examining all aspects of the case, having documented the victim’s statement.

Station house officer of Zirakpur police station, inspector Simarjit Singh, said, “The police are currently probing the case and will file a case after thoroughly exploring all perspectives.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out