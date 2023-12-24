Man attacked with cricket stump after dispute over cycle theft

After a man intervened to prevent the theft of a bicycle in Baltana area of Zirakpur on Saturday, four men attacked him on his head with a cricket stump, said police. A CCTV video of the incident went viral on social media As per the police, preliminary investigations indicate a longstanding rivalry between both parties. Mohali police is examining all aspects of the case, having documented the victim’s statement. (Getty image)

The victim sustained a head injury and is currently receiving treatment at GMCH-32. The police have taken the victim’s statement, but as of now, no case has been registered yet.

The victim said the accused managed to escape, initially, but returned with three masked men.

As per the police, preliminary investigations indicate a longstanding rivalry between both parties. Mohali police is examining all aspects of the case, having documented the victim’s statement.

Station house officer of Zirakpur police station, inspector Simarjit Singh, said, “The police are currently probing the case and will file a case after thoroughly exploring all perspectives.”