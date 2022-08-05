Man beaten to death in Dera Bassi
A resident of Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi, died after being assaulted by a man during an argument over his daughter’s matrimonial dispute on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Mangal Singh. The accused, Balkar Singh, an employee of the Zirakpur municipal council, was arrested on Thursday.
Mubarakpur police post in-charge Kulwant Singh said Mangal’s daughter had married again after separating from her first husband due to some dispute. But even her in-laws in the second marriage had started harassing her and Balkar was mediating to settle the matter amicably.
The police official said on Wednesday, Mangal and Balkar met around 10 pm, when the former accused the latter of habitually breaking ties. This led to a heated argument, during which Balkar assaulted Mangal and fled after he fell unconscious.
Mangal was rushed to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi, where he was declared brought dead.
Balkar was booked under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint by the deceased’s wife, Radha. The accused was arrested on Thursday and produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody.
