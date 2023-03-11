Man beaten to death in Rohtak, one booked

A man was allegedly beaten to death by sticks at Rohtak’s Ghrauti village on Friday night, said the police. The deceased has been identified as Surjeet Singh. In his complaint to the police, the victim’s son Rambir said his father was sleeping at their plot where animals were kept. A man was allegedly beaten to death by sticks at Rohtak’s Ghrauti village on Friday night, said the police. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

“When I went to see my father on Friday night, a drunk man named Sunil was roaming there with a stick in his hand. My father was found dead on Saturday morning and there were blood stains on the charpoy and the walls of the room where he was sleeping,” he added.

Lakhan Majra SHO Ranbir Singh said the accused Sunil was captured in CCTV footage while carrying a stick outside the plot of the deceased and he was booked under murder charges.