Ambala crime: Man beaten to death for ‘not paying’ 250 to neighbour

A 40-year-old man was hacked to death in Ambala Cantonment allegedly for not paying ₹ 250 to his neighbor that the latter spent on transporting household goods together in February, police said on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim was identified as Robin, a resident of Mall Road, who died a day after he was allegedly brutally thrashed by Rahul of Rajpura last week.

Robin’s wife Sheetal, working as a house help at an armyman’s residence said they had shifted to the servant quarters two months ago with Rahul, who usually had arguments with his wife Jeewan.

“Rahul’s and our home furnishings arrived together in the same auto. The total charge to be paid was ₹1,500. While Rahul paid ₹1,000, my husband shared the rest of the expense. He asked for the balance of ₹250 and my husband promised to pay the amount in a few days,” she told the police.

The woman further added that on April 21, when she was going to market with her husband, Rahul came in an auto and started thrashing Robin with sticks and iron bangles.

“I took him home and was treating him at home remedies till Tuesday until his health started deteriorating. He was taken to the civil hospital from where he was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. Doctors advised for an urgent operation due to head injury,” the complaint read.

A case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) at the Ambala Cantt police station on Thursday.

Sub-inspector Gurmail Singh, in-charge, Regiment Bazar police post, said, “The man died due to his injuries in Ambala and an autopsy has been conducted. Rahul has been arrested and further investigation is underway.”