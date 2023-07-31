Man stabs wife in Chandigarh’s Sector 41

Police have booked a man for allegedly stabbing his estranged wife in the forehead in Buterla village, Sector 41, on Saturday. The complainant told the Chandigarh Police that the couple was awaiting divorce and living separately. (Getty image)

The accused was identified as Harish Sethi of Badheri village, Sector 41.

The complainant told the police that they were awaiting divorce and living separately.

On Saturday, Sethi visited her house in Buterla village and attacked her with a knife. She was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, where she underwent treatment and is stable now, as per police.

The accused, who is at large, was booked under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 39 police station.

