Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man stabs wife in Chandigarh’s Sector 41

Man stabs wife in Chandigarh’s Sector 41

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 31, 2023 12:28 AM IST

On Saturday, the accused visited his wife’s house in Buterla village and attacked her with a knife; she was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh, where she underwent treatment and is stable now, as per police

Police have booked a man for allegedly stabbing his estranged wife in the forehead in Buterla village, Sector 41, on Saturday.

The complainant told the Chandigarh Police that the couple was awaiting divorce and living separately. (Getty image)
The complainant told the Chandigarh Police that the couple was awaiting divorce and living separately. (Getty image)

The accused was identified as Harish Sethi of Badheri village, Sector 41.

The complainant told the police that they were awaiting divorce and living separately.

On Saturday, Sethi visited her house in Buterla village and attacked her with a knife. She was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, where she underwent treatment and is stable now, as per police.

The accused, who is at large, was booked under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 39 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out