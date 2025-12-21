Search
Sun, Dec 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Man booked for illegal gravel mining near Sukhna Choe in Zirakpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Dec 21, 2025 07:14 am IST

According to the complaint, the junior engineer received specific information that a tipper loaded with gravel was parked near Nagla village

Police have registered a case under various provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, following a complaint filed by a junior engineer (JE) regarding the illegal extraction and transportation of gravel near Nagla village along the Sukhna Choe in Zirakpur.

After verification, the matter was reported to the police, who reached the spot and took the vehicle into possession (Represemtational Image)
After verification, the matter was reported to the police, who reached the spot and took the vehicle into possession (Represemtational Image)

According to the complaint, the JE received specific information that a tipper loaded with gravel was parked near Nagla village. Acting on the input, the JE reached the spot and found the vehicle standing near the Choe with a full load of gravel. The driver failed to produce any valid permit, transit pass, or documents authorising the excavation or transportation of minor minerals from the area.

After verification, the matter was reported to the police, who reached the spot and took the vehicle into possession. The accused was identified as Ashok, a resident of Raigarh. Following a preliminary inquiry, police registered a case against him under Sections 4(1) and 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, for illegal mining and transportation of minerals.

Police officials said strict action would continue against those involved in unauthorised mining activities. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the gravel and identify others involved in the illegal operation.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man booked for illegal gravel mining near Sukhna Choe in Zirakpur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Police have filed a case against Ashok of Raigarh for illegal gravel extraction and transportation near Nagla village in Zirakpur, based on a junior engineer's complaint. The driver lacked necessary permits. The vehicle was seized, and further investigations are ongoing to trace the gravel's source and identify additional participants in the illegal operation, highlighting ongoing efforts against unauthorized mining activities.