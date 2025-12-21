Man booked for illegal gravel mining near Sukhna Choe in Zirakpur

Police have registered a case under various provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, following a complaint filed by a junior engineer (JE) regarding the illegal extraction and transportation of gravel near Nagla village along the Sukhna Choe in Zirakpur. After verification, the matter was reported to the police, who reached the spot and took the vehicle into possession (Represemtational Image)

According to the complaint, the JE received specific information that a tipper loaded with gravel was parked near Nagla village. Acting on the input, the JE reached the spot and found the vehicle standing near the Choe with a full load of gravel. The driver failed to produce any valid permit, transit pass, or documents authorising the excavation or transportation of minor minerals from the area.

After verification, the matter was reported to the police, who reached the spot and took the vehicle into possession. The accused was identified as Ashok, a resident of Raigarh. Following a preliminary inquiry, police registered a case against him under Sections 4(1) and 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, for illegal mining and transportation of minerals.

Police officials said strict action would continue against those involved in unauthorised mining activities. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the gravel and identify others involved in the illegal operation.