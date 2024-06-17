 Man booked for killing 16-year-old son in Fatehabad - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man booked for killing 16-year-old son in Fatehabad

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 17, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The deceased was studying in Class 10 in Fatehabad. In her complaint to the police, his mother said that her husband is an alcoholic, and he had a heated argument with their son over some issue on Saturday night.

A drunk man allegedly killed his 16-year-old son on Saturday night at Kanheri village in Fatehabad, said police.

A drunk man allegedly killed his 16-year-old son on Saturday night at Kanheri village in Fatehabad, said police. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
A drunk man allegedly killed his 16-year-old son on Saturday night at Kanheri village in Fatehabad, said police. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

The deceased was studying in Class 10. In her complaint to the police, his mother said that her husband is an alcoholic, and he had a heated argument with their son over some issue on Saturday night.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“My husband banged our son’s head on the charpoy repeatedly and he sustained injuries. My husband told me on Sunday that he had attacked our son following which I along with neighbours took him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” she told the police.

A spokesman of Fatehabad police said that they have booked the accused on murder charges and efforts are on to arrest him.

“The minor boy’s body was handed over to his mother after conducting an autopsy,” the spokesman added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man booked for killing 16-year-old son in Fatehabad
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On