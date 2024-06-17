Man booked for killing 16-year-old son in Fatehabad

A drunk man allegedly killed his 16-year-old son on Saturday night at Kanheri village in Fatehabad, said police. A drunk man allegedly killed his 16-year-old son on Saturday night at Kanheri village in Fatehabad, said police. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

The deceased was studying in Class 10. In her complaint to the police, his mother said that her husband is an alcoholic, and he had a heated argument with their son over some issue on Saturday night.

“My husband banged our son’s head on the charpoy repeatedly and he sustained injuries. My husband told me on Sunday that he had attacked our son following which I along with neighbours took him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” she told the police.

A spokesman of Fatehabad police said that they have booked the accused on murder charges and efforts are on to arrest him.

“The minor boy’s body was handed over to his mother after conducting an autopsy,” the spokesman added.