Man booked for raping Ludhiana woman at Zirakpur hotel

Zirakpur police have booked a Sangrur resident for raping a 24-year-old woman at a hotel in Baltana after luring her with the promise of marriage. The accused called the woman to a hotel in Baltana on May 28, 2024, and raped her. (iStock)

Apart from the main accused, Jaskaran Singh, police have also booked his cousin Jashanpreet Singh, a resident of Khanna, Ludhiana, for criminal conspiracy.

The victim, who also hails from Khanna, told police that she knew Jashanpreet, who introduced her to his cousin Jaskaran Singh in 2019.

They forged a relationship and promising marriage, he developed a physical relationship with her.

Again asking her to marry him, he called her to a hotel in Baltana on May 28, 2024, and raped her. They later had an argument, following which Jaskaran left the hotel.

The woman said she returned to Khanna and shared her ordeal with her family, who lodged a complaint with the local police.

Khanna police lodged a zero FIR and forwarded it to the Zirakpur police, as the crime was committed in Baltana.

Consequently, police booked the accused under Sections 376 (rape) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Zirakpur police station.