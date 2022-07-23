Man catches snatcher fleeing with daughter’s gold locket in Chandigarh
An alert father chased and caught a man who was fleeing after snatching the gold locket of his seven-year-old daughter in Sector 38 West on Thursday.
Raj Kumar, a resident of Sector 38 West, told the police that he worked as a peon with Life Corporation of India (LIC).
On Thursday, he had gone to pick up his daughter from her tuition class in the vicinity of their house around 8 pm. There he saw his daughter crying because a man had snatched her gold locket from her neck.
On spotting the fleeing snatcher, Kumar pursued him on foot and caught him after a 100-metre chase. He informed the police and handed the accused over to them.
The police identified the accused as Anuj, 23, also a resident of Sector 38 (West). The locket was recovered from his trousers’ pocket.
“My daughter was crying and all I could think of was getting her locket back. The snatcher was walking behind my daughter, grabbed her from behind and fled after snatching her locket,” said Kumar.
A case under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at the Maloya police station.
Habitual thieves held for burglary at Sector 27 post office
Police arrested three persons allegedly involved in the burglary at the Sector 27 post office as well as other theft cases.
The accused, Raj Kumar, 19, of Sanjay labour colony, Industrial Area Phase 1, Sachin, 19, of Hallomajra and Deepak, 20, of Maloya, were arrested for their involvement in a burglary at the Sector 27 post office.
Postal assistant Ravinder Kandari had on July 18 reported a burglary at Sector 27 office, believed to have taken place on the intervening night of July 16 and 17 after a break-in at the rear side gate. A total of ₹9,200 from the cash chest and a few documents had been reported stolen.
Another complaint had been filed by Noshad Ahmed of Sector 27 on July 9, who had reported a theft of ₹5,000 from his Verka milk booth. The thieves had also stolen his merchandise and documents. A similar complaint had been filed by Ashish, the owner of another Verka booth in Sector 27, who reported a theft of ₹4,000.
Police said the accused were habitual criminals, drug addicts and gamblers, adding that the group commits such crimes when in need of quick money.
During sustained questioning, the accused disclosed that they had also committed burglaries in Ram Darbar, Industrial Area, Chandigarh, Baltana, Zirakpur and Panchkula, having stolen two scooters from Baltana and Panchkula.
-
CLU on forged documents: GMADA issues notice to Bajwa Developers
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has issued a show-cause to Bajwa Developers Private Limited for using forged documents to get the change of land use for a project in Sector 102. The project is coming up in Dehri and Dharali villages of Sector 102 under the name “Sunny Lovely Industrial Park”. GMADA has asked the firm, whose owner is Jarnail Singh Bajwa, to reply within 15 days.
-
Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid cases breach 1,500 mark
The number of Covid-positive patients in the tricity crossed the 1,500 mark on Friday as 278 more people tested positive. Chandigarh logged 127 new infections, highest since 129 on February 5. As many as 113 people were found infected in Mohali and 38 in Panchkula, pushing tricity's active cases to 1,561. Now, the number of actively positive patients in Chandigarh is 627, a figure last recorded on February 13.
-
‘Save water, save farming’ campaign: BKU Ugrahan demands groundwater testing by independent laboratory
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) on Friday intensified its 'Save water, save farming' campaign outside the Trident Group's unit located at Dhaula village in Barnala, with a large number of women and union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan also camping outside the premises. Punjab government had recently appointed the Group's chairperson, Rajinder Gupta as the vice-chairperson of the Economic Policy and Planning Board.
-
Man held for raping niece, abusing 3 others in Yamunanagar
The Yamunanagar Police on Friday arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly raping his 17-year-old niece and abusing three others. He is a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was living with the parents of the children at a colony under the limits of Yamunanagar city police station, district coordinator of Childline, Dr Anju Bajpai said. She also alleged that the accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.
-
CBSE Class 10th results: Panchkula zone overtakes Chandigarh with 96.33 pass percentage
With a pass percentage of 96.33, the Panchkula region, comprising Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, bagged the eighth position in the country in the Central Bureau of Secondary Education Class 10 results released on Friday. It stood two notches ahead of Chandigarh region, which stood at the 10th place with 95.38 pass percentage. The Chandigarh region comprises UT Ladakh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The number has drastically gone down when compared to last two years.
