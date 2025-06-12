Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man charred to death fighting forest fire in J&K’s Rajouri

ByPress Trust of India, Rajouri
Jun 12, 2025 07:14 AM IST

Abdul Aziz, a retired government teacher from Panda Khetar village of Dalyote panchayat, voluntarily joined a team of forest officials to extinguish the fire in the Garn forest of Kalakote sub division on Tuesday

A 68-year-old man was burnt to death while trying to control a forest fire in Rajouri district, officials said on Wednesday.

Despite efforts, he could not be saved and died on the spot. (File)
Despite efforts, he could not be saved and died on the spot. (File)

Abdul Aziz, a retired government teacher from Panda Khetar village of Dalyote panchayat, voluntarily joined a team of forest officials to extinguish the fire in the Garn forest of Kalakote sub division on Tuesday.

While the forest fire was controlled to a large extent by late evening, Aziz went deep to oversee the situation when he found himself trapped with winds igniting the fire again, they said.

Despite efforts, he could not be saved and died on the spot. His charred body was later retrieved and handed over to his family for the last rites after the completion of legal formalities.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man charred to death fighting forest fire in J&K’s Rajouri
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On