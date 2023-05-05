Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Cheated by friends, 31-year-old man hangs self

Ludhiana: Cheated by friends, 31-year-old man hangs self

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 05, 2023 11:40 PM IST

Before ending his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Tharike village, Ludhiana, the man recorded a video message on his phone and sent it to his wife, and relatives

Cheated by friends, a 31-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Tharike village on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Before ending his life, the man recorded a video message on his phone and sent it to his wife and relatives.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the wife of the victim. In her complaint, she stated that her husband had been in depression for the past few days. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the wife of the victim. In her complaint, she stated that her husband had been in depression for the past few days. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Following the statement of the wife of the victim, the Sadar police on Thursday lodged an FIR against the accused. While one of their aides is yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the wife of the victim. In her complaint, she stated that her husband had been in depression for the past few days. On being asked, he told her that his friends cheated him. He said his friends had formed three firms in his name and executed GST fraud. He had come to know about the fraud when he received phone calls from the GST department.

She added that her husband had locked himself in the room on Wednesday night and hanged himself. She came to know about it on Thursday morning. She added that when her husband did not open the door, she called the relatives, who broke open the door.

She found that her husband had recorded a video message before hanging himself. In the video message, he stated that one of his friends introduced him to the other one claiming that the latter would help him in getting a loan from the bank. He gave his documents to the accused for a 1.5 lakh loan. The accused misused the documents and created fake firms in his name and committed fraud with the GST department.

Sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Sadar police station. A hunt is on for their arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
depression
depression
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out