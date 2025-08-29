Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
Man chops off woman’s nose in Panipat

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 05:40 am IST

The incident happened on August 25, when the woman was heading home after her shift and the man offered her lift on his bike

A man allegedly chopped off the nose of a woman in a Panipat village.

Mahipal Singh, station house officer, Israna police station said that the woman was undergoing treatment at PGIMS Rohtak and the matter was under investigation, after which a case will be registered. (File)
The incident happened on August 25, when the woman was heading home after her shift and the man offered her lift on his bike.

As per the complaint, a copy of which HT has, the woman alleged that the man took her nearly 2 kms away and attempted rape bid, when she protested, the accused pushed her.

“He then severed her nose and attacked several times on her face and arms using a knife. As the victim shouted, locals gathered and the man fled,” the complaint read.

Investigators said that it was found that the victim was in a relationship with the man for a long time and the whole village was aware of it, but what led to the incident was being probed.

Mahipal Singh, station house officer, Israna police station said that the woman was undergoing treatment at PGIMS Rohtak and the matter was under investigation, after which a case will be registered.

