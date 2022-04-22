Man dies, 9 others hurt in clash over land dispute in Punjab
: A 70-year-old man died and nine others were injured when two groups of a family clashed over a land dispute in Abohar of Fazilka district on Thursday.
In his statement, Vinod Kumar of village Nihalkhera of Abohar sub division, situated 12 km from Fazilka, said that he along with his father Mangat Ram and uncle Kuldeep Sharma were working in fields when the incident happened.
He said that their relative Kulwant Kumar, with whom they had an old land dispute over a piece of 4.5 acres of land, arrived there along with other persons armed with sharp-edged weapons and attacked them.
Mangat died on the spot, while Kuldeep sustained head injuries and his sister-in-law Neha too got hurt in the clash, he said.
However, Kulwant accused Vinod and his accomplices of taking away their wheat from the fields.
Kulwant alleged that Vinod and his group come on Thursday to collect fodder and when stopped they attacked them during which he along with his brother Leela, sister-in-law Mona, and two others Ram Krishan and Kiran were injured.
Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, said that the two parties are relatives and were engaged in a dispute over a piece of land and during altercation on Thursday, Mangat died, while others sustained injuries.
“Statements of all are being recorded,” SSP Sidhu said.
Ludhiana | 24-year-old hangs self, woman booked for abetment
Two days after a 24-year-old man was found hanging in the accused, Komal, 35, of Manna Singh Nagar's house, the police booked a woman who had allegedly been harassing and blackmailing him for abetment on Thursday. The complainant said the accused, Komal, 35, of Manna Singh Nagar, had threatened to implicate his brother in a sexual harassment case.
Ludhiana hospital served show-cause notice for overpriced Covid jab
A showcause notice was served to a private hospital for overcharging patients for coronavirus jabs. The matter came to light after a Twitter user said they had been overcharged for the coronavirus vaccine at the hospital, and also tagged deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik. The Ludhiana resident had tweeted that the private hospital, Shree Raghunath Hospital, Ferozepur Road, had been charging ₹780 for a Covishield dose and ₹1,200 for Covaxin.
SC ruling on village common land: Haryana sets timelines for restoration of illegally-sold panchayat land
Following the recent Supreme Court orders that village common land ('shamilat deh') can neither be repartitioned among the proprietors nor sold, the Haryana government has started the process of restoring illegally-sold land chunks back to the gram panchayats. A deadline for it is being fixed by the revenue department. Thousands of acres of village common land in Haryana which was sold off by shareholders or gram panchayats for monetary gains will thus get freed.
MLA Bagga directs MC to expedite reconstruction of unsafe bridge over Buddha Nullah
To provide thrust to development work and reconstruction of over 100-year-old unsafe bridge over Buddha Nullah near chand cinema, MLA (North) Madan Lal Bagga conducted a meeting with MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal at MC Zone A office on Thursday. Bagga said the bridge has been closed for traffic for over three years and commuters face problems due to the same. He directed the MC officials to expedite the process to reconstruct the bridge.
Allegations of arbitrary appointments: Haryana Warehousing Corp seeks FIR against Ashok Khemka, 3 others
The Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Panchkula has sought FIR against four persons including the then managing director of the corporation, Ashok Khemka, who allegedly made appointments in “an illegal and arbitrary way” by ignoring the rules and instructions issued by the Haryana government. FIR has also been sought against Som Nath Rattan, manager (P) (retd); SC Kansal, assistant manager administration (retd); and Naresh Kumar, the then dealing assistant (retd) from the corporation.
