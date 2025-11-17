Man dies after friend drives car over him in Zirakpur

A man died after his friend allegedly drove a car over him near Old Kalka Road on Saturday night. Police have registered a case under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT Photo for representation)

Police identified the victim as Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, a resident of the area. The accused, Sahil, remains at large.

Police said the incident took place when a group of three to four friends had gathered near Old Kalka Road. They were drinking together and standing near their vehicles.

Eyewitnesses told police that the group appeared to be engaged in a discussion that later turned into an argument. During this time, one of the youths got into a car.

According to investigating officer Jaswant Singh, Sahil allegedly started his Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, lost control and drove over Harpreet. He then fled the spot. The accused knew only Sahil and not the other gathered youths.

Harpreet was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have registered a case under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigating officer said CCTV footage from nearby establishments was being checked to identify the exact sequence of events and to track the accused.

According to investigators, Harpreet had recently come out of jail after being arrested in a case related to vandalising a hotel in Zirakpur, along with several others, in July 2024.