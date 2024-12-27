Menu Explore
Man dies in Mansa ‘police custody’, judicial probe on

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Dec 27, 2024 08:16 AM IST

A judicial probe by a magistrate of Mansa district court started on Thursday after 40-year-old Gurtej Singh reportedly died in police custody last night.

A judicial probe by a magistrate of Mansa district court started on Thursday after 40-year-old Gurtej Singh reportedly died in police custody last night. (Representational image)

As per the police, the deceased was arrested in a theft case by the Bhikhi police on December 23.

Mansa deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Boota Singh said that a Mansa court sent Gurtej on police remand till December 26 for his interrogation and the accused complained of uneasiness on Wednesday evening.

“He was rushed to a hospital in Bhikhi from where he was referred to Mansa civil hospital. After his examination, doctors referred the accused to Rajindra Medical College and Hospital, but Gurtej died at Mansa district hospital even as arrangements were made to shift him to Patiala,” said the DSP.

He said that the deceased was involved in nearly seven criminal cases, including 3-4 of drug peddling.

The DSP said that an autopsy was conducted by a board of doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, where the entire process was videographed for complete transparency.

“Any action will be taken based on a judicial probe report,” the DSP added.

