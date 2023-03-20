Man drowns to death, another missing as jeep falls into canal in Kurukshetra

One person drowned to death, another one is missing while the third person sustained injuries as the pick-up truck they were travelling in fell into the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal near Kirmach village in Kurukshetra district after their vehicle hit a tractor-trailer coming from the opposite direction, the police said on Sunday. One person drowned to death, another one is missing while the third person sustained injuries as the pick-up truck they were travelling in fell into the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal near Kirmach village in Kurukshetra district after their vehicle hit a tractor-trailer coming from the opposite direction, the police said on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Arora (35) while a search operation is on to trace Bunty Sodhi (27). Both were residents of Hisar. The injured Guddu Kumar of Nalanda, Bihar, has been admitted to a hospital.

The police said the incident took place when they were going to Dehradun from Hisar. Their truck hit a tractor-trailer coming from the opposite direction and the driver of the truck lost control and it fell into the canal.Guddu managed to come out of the canal but Sunil and Bunty allegedly drowned with the vehicle. Devender Kumar, in-charge of Kurukshetra University police station, said the body of Sunil has been taken out with the help of divers and a search operation to trace Bunty was on. He said as per the statement of Guddu, the police have registered a case under Sections 304-A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code against the tractor-trailer driver and further investigation is on.