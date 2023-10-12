News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man facing murder charges held with illegal weapon in Ludhiana

Man facing murder charges held with illegal weapon in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 12, 2023 10:58 AM IST

The accused, identified as Ajay Kumar of Peeru Banda Salem Tabri, was presently residing in Jassian village; He was taken into custody following a tip-off near the Upkar Nagar Dussehra Ground

Police arrested a man with an illegal weapon and recovered a .32 bore illegal pistol, along with four live cartridges, from his possession on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Ajay Kumar of Peeru Banda Salem Tabri, was presently residing in Jassian village. He was taken into custody following a tip-off near the Upkar Nagar Dussehra Ground. Police said he was already facing a murder charges under a case registered at the Basti Jodhewal police station in June 2018.

Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) at Division number 8 police station, said the police are currently interrogating the accused to determine the source of the weapon and the intended purpose. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

In a separate incident, the police also apprehended two individuals suspected of snatching mobile phones. Four snatched mobile phones, a sharp-edged weapon and a motorcycle were recovered from the suspects. The accused have been identified as Malkit Singh of Nehru Vihar in Basti Jodhewal and John of Peerubanda in Salem Tabri. A case under Sections 379B (2), 34 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 12, 2023
