Man found dead under mysterious circumstances on Tajpur Road, Ludhiana

A man was on Thursday found dead under mysterious circumstances at Tajpur Road, police said. The victim has been identified as Dharamvir, 30, of Tajpur Road, Ludhiana. (HT File Photo)

The man left the house on Wednesday night and did not return home. The family suspected murder, while the police claimed that no injury marks were found on the dead body.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh, SHO at Division number 7 police station stated that the locals noticed the body on the roadside and informed the police on Thursday morning.

The SHO added that the body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem. The cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem.