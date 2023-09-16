Man gets life term for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl in Rupnagar

A man was awarded life imprisonment for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in Rupnagar. The convict had prayed for leniency but in view of the nature of crime and the tender age of the victim, the court awarded the man life imprisonment. (HT File)

District and sessions judge Ramesh Kumari also imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh on the convict, Gurjant Singh.

He had abducted the girl while she was sleeping aside her parents and sexually assaulted her.

He was found guilty under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. In case of default in fine payment, the convict will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for six years. The fine amount realised from the man will be given to the victim.