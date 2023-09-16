News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man gets life term for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl in Rupnagar

Man gets life term for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl in Rupnagar

ByHT Correspondent, Rupnagar
Sep 16, 2023 11:17 PM IST

District and sessions judge Ramesh Kumari also imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh on the convict, Gurjant Singh. He had abducted the girl while she was sleeping aside her parents and sexually assaulted her.

A man was awarded life imprisonment for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in Rupnagar.

The convict had prayed for leniency but in view of the nature of crime and the tender age of the victim, the court awarded the man life imprisonment. (HT File)
The convict had prayed for leniency but in view of the nature of crime and the tender age of the victim, the court awarded the man life imprisonment. (HT File)

District and sessions judge Ramesh Kumari also imposed a fine of 2 lakh on the convict, Gurjant Singh.

He had abducted the girl while she was sleeping aside her parents and sexually assaulted her.

The convict had prayed for leniency but in view of the nature of crime and the tender age of the victim, the court awarded the man life imprisonment.

He was found guilty under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. In case of default in fine payment, the convict will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for six years. The fine amount realised from the man will be given to the victim.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out